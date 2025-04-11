End times.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the UK there are plans by a council to arrest street preachers and those who quote the Bible in the street and pray for people, also many people would like to see the Bible banned in the UK. This will happen as the end is near. In Britain we can no longer see Bitchute videos due to government online censorship. This will come to the States.