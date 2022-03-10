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Pentagon Warns Putin May Launch Nuclear War, Emergency Wednesday Broadcast – FULL SHOW 3/9/22
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281 views • March 10, 2022
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The European Union, The World Economic Meanwhile, Puppet-President Joe Biden is so discredited that world leaders are now REFUSING to take his calls over Ukraine and the global energy crisis while instead choosing to talk to Putin! Today’s broadcast is LOADED with special guests including Mike Adams, Joel Skousen, and Tyler Bennett who is breaking EXCLUSIVE info on JonesTaxRelief.com! Don’t let the IRS overcollect ever again!
We are in this fight together.
The European Union, The World Economic Meanwhile, Puppet-President Joe Biden is so discredited that world leaders are now REFUSING to take his calls over Ukraine and the global energy crisis while instead choosing to talk to Putin! Today’s broadcast is LOADED with special guests including Mike Adams, Joel Skousen, and Tyler Bennett who is breaking EXCLUSIVE info on JonesTaxRelief.com! Don’t let the IRS overcollect ever again!
We are in this fight together.
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