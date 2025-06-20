LATE NIGHT SHOPPING, exhausted, rain, with my day just beginning… MVI_4643

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just getting over a 60 hour stint with just 4 hours of sleep for me, with JK home now from Royal Perth Hospital for the second day, the duties never end, including shopping, let alone the wound care, and general care, for JK at home. She is in much worse shape than when she was admitted just over a week ago, however, staying in, with the inadequate wound care and the impossibility of proper sleep, it is better for us to struggle on against the odds at home.