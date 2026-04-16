U.S. Last Attempt To Break Iran

The United States has imposed a naval blockade on Iran in a last attempt to break the will of the Islamic Republic before a possible invasion.

The blockade was announced by President Donald Trump, who said on April 12 that the U.S. Navy will immediately start blockading the Strait of Hormuz and will also intercept in international waters every vessel that paid a toll to Iran.

Iran has imposed its own blockade on the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint for about 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments — since the start of the American-Israel war more than a month ago. Despite the ceasefire, the Islamic Republic kept movement through the waterway restricted.

The move came amid a two-week ceasefire, and right after American-Iranian talks in Pakistan failed to produce an agreement.

The blockade began on April 13, with more than 10,000 American troops, a dozen warships, and dozens of aircraft are taking part, according to the U.S. Central Command.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that it has been informed that “maritime access restrictions are being enforced affecting Iranian ports and coastal areas, including locations along the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Responding, the Iranian military said that security in the Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be enforced on a reciprocal basis, hinting that ports in the region could be targeted.

Despite the escalation, Trump said on April 14 that Iran talks could resume in Pakistan over the next two days.

The next day, April 15, a report by The Washington Post revealed that over 10,000 more American troops will reach the Middle East before the end of the month.

There are 6,000 soldiers aboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier and its strike group, which is sailing around Africa on its way to the region. Another 4,200 troops are in the aircraft-carrying USS Boxer amphibious assault ship and its group.

In an apparent response to this deployment, that Iranian military said that it could block marine traffic in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Red Sea if the U.S. blockade of its ports continues.

While Iran will likely agree to extend the ceasefire and hold another round of talks with the U.S., it clearly has no trust in the Trump administration. The blockade and the deployment of the additional American troops all indicate that the U.S. is taking advantage of the ceasefire to prepare an invasion of the Islamic Republic.

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