Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Video Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNZBljVptLs

Credit For Video To: https://www.youtube.com/@Boomeranderson





Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Methylene Blue: Part 1 with Dr. Francisco Gonzalez-Lima





Dive into the science of brain energy and longevity with Dr. Francisco Gonzalez-Lima, a leading neuroscientist from UT Austin, in this eye-opening Part 1 discussion on cytochrome oxidase and methylene blue.





Key Highlights

* Cytochrome Oxidase Essentials: Learn how this mitochondrial enzyme powers 95% of your brain's oxygen use for ATP energy, acts as the top antioxidant by turning oxygen into water, and serves as a longevity marker—upregulating it extends lifespan in simple organisms.





* Methylene Blue History: Discover its 1876 origins as a synthetic dye, Paul Ehrlich's "magic bullet" discovery for targeting nervous tissue, and its role as an electron cycler that boosts mitochondrial efficiency at low doses.

*

* Alzheimer's Insights: Dr. Gonzalez-Lima shares his groundbreaking research on fresh human brains, revealing cytochrome oxidase deficits as an early cause of neurodegeneration—beyond amyloid plaques or tau tangles.





Why Watch?





Explore low-dose methylene blue's potential to enhance energy production, reduce oxidative stress, and protect against memory loss, backed by decades of Dr. Gonzalez-Lima's work on brain metabolism. Perfect for biohackers, health enthusiasts, and anyone optimizing cognition. Part 2 coming soon!