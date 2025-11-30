BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Methylene Blue: Part 1 with Dr. Francisco Gonzalez-Lima
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
701 followers
25 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Video Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNZBljVptLs

Credit For Video To: https://www.youtube.com/@Boomeranderson


Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Methylene Blue: Part 1 with Dr. Francisco Gonzalez-Lima


Dive into the science of brain energy and longevity with Dr. Francisco Gonzalez-Lima, a leading neuroscientist from UT Austin, in this eye-opening Part 1 discussion on cytochrome oxidase and methylene blue.


Key Highlights

* Cytochrome Oxidase Essentials: Learn how this mitochondrial enzyme powers 95% of your brain's oxygen use for ATP energy, acts as the top antioxidant by turning oxygen into water, and serves as a longevity marker—upregulating it extends lifespan in simple organisms.


* Methylene Blue History: Discover its 1876 origins as a synthetic dye, Paul Ehrlich's "magic bullet" discovery for targeting nervous tissue, and its role as an electron cycler that boosts mitochondrial efficiency at low doses.

*

* Alzheimer's Insights: Dr. Gonzalez-Lima shares his groundbreaking research on fresh human brains, revealing cytochrome oxidase deficits as an early cause of neurodegeneration—beyond amyloid plaques or tau tangles.


Why Watch?


Explore low-dose methylene blue's potential to enhance energy production, reduce oxidative stress, and protect against memory loss, backed by decades of Dr. Gonzalez-Lima's work on brain metabolism. Perfect for biohackers, health enthusiasts, and anyone optimizing cognition. Part 2 coming soon!

Keywords
methylene bluewhat is methylene bluemethylene blue benefitshow to use methylene bluemethylene blue health benefitsmethylene blue dosingmethylene blue benefitmethylene blue nootropic effectsmethylene blue nootropicmethylene blue health effectsmethylene blue part one with dr francisco gonzalez limamethylene blue dr francisco gonzalez limamethylene blue dr francisco gonzalez lima interviewmethylene blue inteview
