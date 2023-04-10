"DAMASCUS WILL BE DESTROYED"- A COMING U.S. - SYRIAN WAR

#WAR #AMERICA #PROPHECY
The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog
Today's word: God says American warfare is cruel, calculating and full of "collateral damage". Many nations have suffered attacks from "the hammer of the earth" but a terrible judgement will cut her off at an unexpected time. Russia will launch a surprise attack, and many American war crimes will be played out here. God will use foreign invaders to repay America for her many sins. A war will come between America & Syria and Isaiah 17:1 will be fulfilled, Damascus and bordering cities/ towns will be destroyed to fulfill the ancient prophecy.
READ ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2023/04/02/damascus-shall-be-destroyed-march-29-2023/
If you'd like to support this work: [email protected]
