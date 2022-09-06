C19-Alternative Realities - Poornima Wagh, Reiner Fuellmich, Wai-Ching Lee 28Aug2022

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What IF the Covid-19 pandemic and global lockdown was actually planned and staged?
And YOU and the whole world were brought into all the lies?
Speakers:
- Poornima Wagh, PhD in Virology & Immunology
- Dr Reiner Fuellmich, International Trial Lawyer, Co-Founder of Corona Investigative Committee
Moderator:
- Rev Dr Wai-Ching Lee, Holistic Researcher, Integrative Medicine Energy Healer and Consultant