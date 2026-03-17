© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔺”Majority of Americans no longer stand with Israel”
James Patrick Anthony Dore, an American stand-up comedian, political commentator, podcaster, and YouTube personality, says the world is getting to see what exactly Zionism is about, and the majority of Americans no longer stand with Israel, adding that Israel is getting ready to plan a false flag inside the US.