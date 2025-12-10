BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bitcoin is worthless, says hedge fund manager, Michael Burry, MD (12/02/2025)
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10138 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
524 views • 1 day ago

In 2005, hedge fund manager, Michael Burry, MD, figured out the housing market was a fraud.

Michael Burry, MD was portrayed in the 2014 movie ‘THE BIG SHORT’ about his 2005 bet against the housing market.

On Dec 2, 2025, hedge fund manager, Michael Burry, MD told author and financial journalist, Michael Lewis, author of the book "The Big Short":

"I think that Bitcoin at $100,000  is the most ridiculous thing."

"[Bitcoin]  is not worth anything!"…

”Do you have gold?"

"I've had gold since 2005."…

"People are sitting on TV talking about Bitcoin."

"They're just casually [saying],  it's $100,000, it's down, now it's $98,000."

"It's not worth anything!”

"Everybody's accepted it."

"It's the tulip bulb [bubble]  of our time."

"It's worse than a tulip bulb."

”Do you have gold?"

"I've had gold since 2005."

........................

The full 36-minute interview, posted on Dec 2, 2025, which is titled "Michael Burry Speaks | Michael Lewis" is posted here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsE13fvjz18

Mirrored - Fat News

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
bitcoinhedge fund managermichael burry md
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy