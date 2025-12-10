Bitcoin is worthless, says hedge fund manager, Michael Burry, MD (12/02/2025)

In 2005, hedge fund manager, Michael Burry, MD, figured out the housing market was a fraud.

Michael Burry, MD was portrayed in the 2014 movie ‘THE BIG SHORT’ about his 2005 bet against the housing market.

On Dec 2, 2025, hedge fund manager, Michael Burry, MD told author and financial journalist, Michael Lewis, author of the book "The Big Short":

"I think that Bitcoin at $100,000 is the most ridiculous thing."

"[Bitcoin] is not worth anything!"…

”Do you have gold?"

"I've had gold since 2005."…

"People are sitting on TV talking about Bitcoin."

"They're just casually [saying], it's $100,000, it's down, now it's $98,000."

"It's not worth anything!”

"Everybody's accepted it."

"It's the tulip bulb [bubble] of our time."

"It's worse than a tulip bulb."

”Do you have gold?"

"I've had gold since 2005."

........................

The full 36-minute interview, posted on Dec 2, 2025, which is titled "Michael Burry Speaks | Michael Lewis" is posted here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsE13fvjz18

Mirrored - Fat News

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!