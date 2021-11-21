The Sacrifice of Young Adolph, Wolves in Sheeps Clothing, C8 Version(Corrected)[20.11.2021]

In this episode we will take a look at the Satanic Blood Sacrifice of Memphis TN rapper Young Dolph. In doing so we will uncover the spiritual truths hidden within this orchestrated ritual and we will also discover how this is connected to other recent Satanic rituals as well! SELLING YOUR SOUL IS SELLING YOURSELF SHORT!For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul? (Matthew 16:26)This video has been corrected for accuracy. Dolph was driving his Corvette C-8 Stingray on the day he was sacrificed. However he does/did also own a Ferrari 488 so the symbolism connected to both vehicles still appies!1,918 Views nov 20, 2021KijaniAmariAK45.8K subscribers