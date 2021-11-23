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We the People Convention News & Opinion 11-20-21
We the People Convention
We the People Convention
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This Week’s Topics:
Opening Comments
Prayer for Political Prisoners 5:30
Prisoner Letter on Website 8:00
Prisoners Gassed by Guards! 9:00
Rittenhouse NOT GUILTY 12:30
Right to Self Defense was on Trial 21:30
Garland Lied to Congress 26:00
FBI Raids Mom’s Home in CO 28:00
Parents Leaving Loudoun Schools 34:00
PublicUnionFacts.com 31:00
Bannon is DEFIANT Video 36:30
Biden Loses on Covid Aid 40:00
Biden Loses on Vax Mandate 41:30
Biden Loses on Oil & Gas Ban 43:30
Dems Loses Voters of ALL Races 47:30
Rep Wins Columbia, SC Mayor 54:30
House Votes for Destructive Budget 57:00
What’s in it? 59:00
Pfizer gets another $5 Billion 70:00
Remdesivir is KILLING People 72:00
One Step Toward China Credit Score 73:30
Why Renewables Can’t Save the Planet 74:30
Enviro Groups Spent $2.4 B Pushing Lies 76:00
Gates to Build Nuclear Reactor in WY 79:00
CNN to get MAJOR Shakeup 82:00
FBI Emails System Hacked 83:00
Russia Tests Satellite Targeting 85:00
OH makes ALL Businesses Essential 86:00
Jim Jordan’s District Safe 89:30
Iranian Hackers Disrupted 2020 Election 91:00
Trump will NOT Leave Republicans 93:00
Plan for Contract with Trump 96:00
Keywords
tea party
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