German MEP, CHRISTINE ANDERSON, Explains How 15 Minute Cities Will Be Used To Enfirce Climate Lockdowns:

‼️German MEP, CHRISTINE ANDERSON, Explains How 15 Minute Cities Will Be Used To Enfirce Climate Lockdowns:
"Make no mistake: it's not about your convenience. And it's not about saving the planet, either... They will be able to impose a CLIMATE LOCKDOWN. That's the next step... In order to do that, they will have to have these 15 minute cities."
"It will be a complete impoverishment and enslavement of all the people."
