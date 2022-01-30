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MIT Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai Explains the Slush Funds Motivating the Man-Made Climate Change Hoax
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390 views • January 30, 2022
MIT Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai Explains the Slush Funds Motivating the Man-Made Climate Change Hoax
Shiva Ayyadurai explains how Donald Trump did the RIGHT thing on pulling out of Paris Accords
That is the best explanation I've ever seen to explain the Global Warming / Climate Change hoax. I've know it was a hoax for a long time now but this presentation clearly explains WHY.
And message to all believing in yet another hoax globalist criminals are pushing on us - CO2 is a LIFE. The human world will NEVER control climate, we will be extinct long before then. It's taken billions of years for the shape and structure of life and climate to coevolve. This cyclic pattern is filled with dramatic change and we can only guess at the reasons why. Cold will come.
source:
https://youtu.be/Bkar4jn3JWw
Shiva Ayyadurai explains how Donald Trump did the RIGHT thing on pulling out of Paris Accords
That is the best explanation I've ever seen to explain the Global Warming / Climate Change hoax. I've know it was a hoax for a long time now but this presentation clearly explains WHY.
And message to all believing in yet another hoax globalist criminals are pushing on us - CO2 is a LIFE. The human world will NEVER control climate, we will be extinct long before then. It's taken billions of years for the shape and structure of life and climate to coevolve. This cyclic pattern is filled with dramatic change and we can only guess at the reasons why. Cold will come.
source:
https://youtu.be/Bkar4jn3JWw
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