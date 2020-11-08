© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden family whistleblower Tony Bobulinski on CIA-coined term "plausible deniability" used worldwide
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • November 08, 2020
Biden family whistleblower Tony Bobulinski says Joe Biden is lying about his family's foreign business deals and planned to hide behind "plausible deniability": The term "plausible deniability" was coined by the CIA - and of course, is in use worldwide, especially on MK ultra/SRA/trafficking-related crimes. The German explanation of this catch-phrase is even mentioning MK ultra directly: "Plausible deniability is the ability of people, typically senior officials in a formal or informal chain of command, to deny knowledge of or responsibility for any damnable actions committed by others in an organizational hierarchy because of a lack or absence of evidence that can confirm their participation, even if they were personally involved in or at least willfully ignorant of the actions. If illegal or otherwise-disreputable and unpopular activities become public, high-ranking officials may deny any awareness of such acts to insulate themselves and shift the blame onto the agents who carried out the acts, as they are confident that their doubters will be unable to prove otherwise."
This modus operandi, consisting of several strategies as well as several chains of commands is an open gateway for abuse of power, especially for the exploitation of babies, toddlers, and children, as seen worldwide in MK ultra related crimes.
Deutsch: "Glaubhafte Abstreitbarkeit bezeichnet in der Politik eine Doktrin, die in den USA in den 1950er Jahren entwickelt wurde und in der damals neu gebildeten Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) zum Einsatz kam. (...) Der Doktrin zufolge sollten Führungsstrukturen und Befehlsketten so locker und informell beschaffen sein, dass sie im Bedarfsfall leicht abgestritten werden konnten. So koordinierte etwa ein Operations Coordinating Board, ein dem National Security Council angeschlossener geheimer Ausschuss, verdeckte Operationen der CIA oder Programme wie beispielsweise MKULTRA. (...) Damit sollte bezweckt werden, dass der CIA politisch heikle Aufträge von Machtträgern bis hinauf zum Präsidenten selbst erteilt werden konnten. Der Urheber oder die schiere Existenz dieser Aufträge sollte aber bestritten werden können, wenn eine verdeckte Operation scheiterte oder wenn politischer Schaden befürchtet wurde, falls eine offizielle Stelle die Verantwortung übernahm. Diese Strategie wurde später auch bei anderen Organisationen angewandt. Die Doktrin hat mehrere Nachteile. Zunächst ist sie ein offenes Tor für Machtmissbrauch."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plausible_deniability
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glaubhafte_Abstreitbarkeit
Source: https://youtu.be/2zLfBRgeFFo Tucker Carlson, Fox, 10/28/2020
This modus operandi, consisting of several strategies as well as several chains of commands is an open gateway for abuse of power, especially for the exploitation of babies, toddlers, and children, as seen worldwide in MK ultra related crimes.
Deutsch: "Glaubhafte Abstreitbarkeit bezeichnet in der Politik eine Doktrin, die in den USA in den 1950er Jahren entwickelt wurde und in der damals neu gebildeten Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) zum Einsatz kam. (...) Der Doktrin zufolge sollten Führungsstrukturen und Befehlsketten so locker und informell beschaffen sein, dass sie im Bedarfsfall leicht abgestritten werden konnten. So koordinierte etwa ein Operations Coordinating Board, ein dem National Security Council angeschlossener geheimer Ausschuss, verdeckte Operationen der CIA oder Programme wie beispielsweise MKULTRA. (...) Damit sollte bezweckt werden, dass der CIA politisch heikle Aufträge von Machtträgern bis hinauf zum Präsidenten selbst erteilt werden konnten. Der Urheber oder die schiere Existenz dieser Aufträge sollte aber bestritten werden können, wenn eine verdeckte Operation scheiterte oder wenn politischer Schaden befürchtet wurde, falls eine offizielle Stelle die Verantwortung übernahm. Diese Strategie wurde später auch bei anderen Organisationen angewandt. Die Doktrin hat mehrere Nachteile. Zunächst ist sie ein offenes Tor für Machtmissbrauch."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plausible_deniability
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glaubhafte_Abstreitbarkeit
Source: https://youtu.be/2zLfBRgeFFo Tucker Carlson, Fox, 10/28/2020
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.