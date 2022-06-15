Kate Emery shines her Covid ignorance brightly; Sunday Times Western Australia, June 12th 2022 MVI_5637

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Sunday Times’ regular columnist, Kate Emery, continues to be a mixed bag, with undeniable wordsmith skills, while shouting her ignorance on the Covid-19 issues, as well as being woefully politically correct on many other. Her masters must be well pleased with the crap she, with her colleagues, sprouts in this rag on the Covid-19 matter.