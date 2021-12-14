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BILL GATES AND JEFFERY EPSTIEN CONNECTED
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72 views • December 14, 2021
1 JAB = 40 TRILLION MESSENGER MRNA MOLECULES 75% TRAVELS TO BLOOD DESTRUCTION - https://www.bitchute.com/video/eUZlhMkYG1R7/
THE STEEL TRUTH - https://www.bitchute.com/video/LGCmvrEfC11z/
CHRISTINE ANDERSON EU GERMAN MEP PLEASE SHARE THIS! https://www.brighteon.com/6c0fae96-8250-4a2b-a7ba-8cd37771c05f
IT WAS ALL PREMEDITATED, TO PROMOTE THE VAX - DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH DROPS THE MOTHERLODE ON JOE ROGAN - https://www.bitchute.com/video/zdOC3gYpC40T/
1200 DEAD FROM THE MRNA VAXX IN THE FIRST 90 DAYS! - https://www.brighteon.com/bd1512a6-7bc7-4b8e-b470-b5c2ef3ac318
ALL CONNECTED - https://www.brighteon.com/e857a93d-2b8d-453f-a3fb-5dbab469d587
THE STEEL TRUTH - https://www.bitchute.com/video/LGCmvrEfC11z/
CHRISTINE ANDERSON EU GERMAN MEP PLEASE SHARE THIS! https://www.brighteon.com/6c0fae96-8250-4a2b-a7ba-8cd37771c05f
IT WAS ALL PREMEDITATED, TO PROMOTE THE VAX - DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH DROPS THE MOTHERLODE ON JOE ROGAN - https://www.bitchute.com/video/zdOC3gYpC40T/
1200 DEAD FROM THE MRNA VAXX IN THE FIRST 90 DAYS! - https://www.brighteon.com/bd1512a6-7bc7-4b8e-b470-b5c2ef3ac318
ALL CONNECTED - https://www.brighteon.com/e857a93d-2b8d-453f-a3fb-5dbab469d587
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