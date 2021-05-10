Sporting Shenanigans, Magnets In Sporting Balls, What’s Next, Jab WiFi Balls w/ Remote Control?vid clip with Marv,SNL Season 1 ep 2THE BASKETBALL GODS EXPOSED THE NBA'S REMOTE CONTROL BALLMAG - GOLF IS RIGGEDNFL RIGGED, MAGNETS IN THE FOOTBALL!MAGNETS IN THE BALLS [MIRRORED]Google has suspended me from all their products,subscribe to my other channels,ugetube.com,bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.yes this video is pure satire,or will it be......