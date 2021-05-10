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Sporting Shenanigans, Magnets In Sporting Balls, What’s Next, Jab WiFi Balls w/ Remote Control?
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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65 views • May 10, 2021
Sporting Shenanigans, Magnets In Sporting Balls, What’s Next, Jab WiFi Balls w/ Remote Control?

vid clip with Marv,
SNL Season 1 ep 2


THE BASKETBALL GODS EXPOSED THE NBA'S REMOTE CONTROL BALL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y6LSvwrYR2kv/


MAG - GOLF IS RIGGED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GvDFkptWoHvZ/


NFL RIGGED, MAGNETS IN THE FOOTBALL!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0PRl9BVZ58

MAGNETS IN THE BALLS [MIRRORED]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xbiyRF7KIV2y/


Google has suspended me from all their products,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist

bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/

ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist

Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist

Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno

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https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps

JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0

The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/

EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

yes this video is pure satire,
or will it be......
Keywords
sportswifiballsriggedjabmagnets
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