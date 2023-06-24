Soldiers of PMC "Wagner" seen on the roof of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don.
Prigozhin says captured army HQ in south Russia ‘without firing a single shot’
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.