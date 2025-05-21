Dan Bongino as a podcaster: Washington is 'knee-deep' in Epstein case, 'don't let that story go' - Then Epstein Killed himself

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dan Bongino as a podcaster: Washington is 'knee-deep' in Epstein case, 'don't let that story go'
As Deputy FBI Director: Epstein killed himself. Case closed
What gives?
Prior video: When they said: FBI’s Kash Patel & Bongino INSIST EPSTEIN killed himself.
https://www.brighteon.com/d1f46853-9707-40be-bea4-d841de3d752e
Adding:
❌DOGE reclaims $163M from DEI projects
During the Biden administration, the National Endowment for the Humanities wasted “taxpayer dollars” on a whole array of LGBT* projects, DOGE points out.
These included:
🔸 $350,000 for interactive gay travel guides
🔸 $350,000 to create a Spanish version of an LGBT vocabulary
🔸 $247,000 to digitize stories of transgender adults in the Pacific Northwest
🔸 $60,000 to research how LGBT cartoonists innovated comics in the 1980-90s
DOGE stressed that all these grants will be awarded to “non-DEI, pro-America causes.”
*banned as an extremist organization in Russia