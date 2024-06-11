© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Khan Younis Gaza Current Situation Onscene Displaced Family Footage
crochet mina life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFussAmwIC8
مأساتنا في مواصي خانيونس وكيف زرعنا فرحة في قلب طفلة في المخيم تعالوا معنا
Our tragedy in Mawasi Khan Yunis and how we planted joy in the heart of a girl in the camp. Come with us