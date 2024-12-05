BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WW3: Wag The Dog?
Son of the Republic
380 views • 4 months ago

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Describes The War With U.S. & How To End It

* We’ve got 7 more weeks of this “Weekend At Bernie’s” sh!tshow.

* The left is trying to add a “Wag The Dog” plot twist (spoiler: it ain’t gonna happen).

* Who knew — those movies were allegories about the lowlife Biden crime family/puppet regime.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 5 December 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/lavrov-interview

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1864804141735842253

russiadeep statetucker carlsondonald trumpsanctionsjoe bidenww3foreign policyukrainesyriaboris johnsonnatonuclear warwwiiikhazariawag the dogbiden crime familyalexei navalnysergey lavrovpuppet regimehypersonic missileweekend at berniesoreshnik missilechinese-russian alliancehypersonic weapon
