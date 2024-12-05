WW3: Wag The Dog?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Describes The War With U.S. & How To End It
* We’ve got 7 more weeks of this “Weekend At Bernie’s” sh!tshow.
* The left is trying to add a “Wag The Dog” plot twist (spoiler: it ain’t gonna happen).
* Who knew — those movies were allegories about the lowlife Biden crime family/puppet regime.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 5 December 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/lavrov-interview