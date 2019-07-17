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It's Official: Facebook Now Banning Bible Verses As Google Admits To Censoring Conservatives - Full Show
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401 views • July 17, 2019
On Toda’s Live Wednesday Broadcast Alex Jones is joined by guests Ben Garrison, Norm Pattis, and Mike Adams to discuss developments in the ongoing free-speech war against big tech.
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