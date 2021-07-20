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Are These The Puppet Masters? Russell Brand Talks about The Sun Valley Billionaires Conference
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51 views • July 20, 2021
What happens at the Sun Valley conference, the secret gathering of unelected billionaire kings?
Elites are taking over. They do not talk about their collusions, but if this is out in the open what do they do behind the scenes? Are they the Puppet Masters pulling the strings Globally? Are these the architects of the Train Wreck to socialism for America?
Are they simply coming together to rub shoulders and have a beer with their buddies?
Where is the social distancing? Masks? Do they know they don't need to?
Credit Russell Brand
https://www.russellbrand.com
Elites are taking over. They do not talk about their collusions, but if this is out in the open what do they do behind the scenes? Are they the Puppet Masters pulling the strings Globally? Are these the architects of the Train Wreck to socialism for America?
Are they simply coming together to rub shoulders and have a beer with their buddies?
Where is the social distancing? Masks? Do they know they don't need to?
Credit Russell Brand
https://www.russellbrand.com
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