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Italian police officer stands for truth, well done
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110 views • October 28, 2021
The head of the police brigade is outraged by the government's order and refuses to attack unarmed People, pour water and spray tear gas!
He shouts throwing his helmet on the armored car:
"Take it off, show it to the whole world!.. How can we do all this to our people"
He shouts throwing his helmet on the armored car:
"Take it off, show it to the whole world!.. How can we do all this to our people"
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