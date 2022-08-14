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The Most Hated – Can You Handle
it?
This teaching causes most people to hate the REAL Jesus… Why is this?
How will you respond?
jesus, christ, christian, love, truth, christianity, gospel, obey, religion, jesuschrist, believe, faith, god
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey