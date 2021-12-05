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AUSTRALIA THE HORRIFYING DYSTOPIA TURNED FULL BLOWN COVID TYRANNY
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250 views • December 05, 2021
Australian Pilot Graham Hood discusses the Australian uprising against Globalist Covid Tyranny and the elites plan to steal the land of Australia's aboriginal people. Hood recently went viral after resigning from his job as an airline pilot publicly in a historical letter. Graham Hood encourages other Australians to take a stand against Covid Tyranny. It's now or never!
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
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