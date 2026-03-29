Hezbollah targeting Israeli armour entering Deir Siryan in southern Lebanon

Several Israeli armors entering the city of Deir Siryan, Southern Lebanese exploded after being hit by fire from resistance forces, according to a Hezbollah official: "Southern Lebanon has become a graveyard for Merkava tanks." The Israeli military said in a social media post on Thursday that it was sending more troops from the 162nd Division to join two other army divisions already in southern Lebanon as it expanded its ground invasion with the aim of deepening the so-called "buffer zone" in the area. Sources confirmed fighting in Deir Siryan, Khiam, Al-Bayada, and Jezzine, meaning the front line was an average of 5.5 km inside Lebanese territory. Hezbollah warned that Israeli actions and statements threaten Lebanon sovereignty and violate international law, amidst the silence of concrete actions from the Lebanese government, which only continuously warns Israel.

Separately, Hezbollah military released a video on March 27 showing the targeting of an enemy army tank in the city of Deir Siryan on Thursday. Merkava tank camouflaged among civilian homes, was detonated with a guided missile during a field attack in the area, likely killing the crews. Hezbollah said it had targeted several Israeli armored vehicles with guided missiles, including two Merkava tanks in the border town of Deir Siryan, and announced more than 45 military operations against Israel on Thursday, including rocket and drone attacks and the targeting of Israeli forces inside Lebanon. Meanwhile, Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem vowed this week that the group would continue its "unrestricted" fight against what he described as "an enemy that occupies the land and continues its daily aggression." The Israeli military has carried out air and ground attacks across Lebanon while issuing mass evacuation orders for residents in the south of the country, as well as some suburbs of the capital, Beirut. More than 1.2 million people have been forced from their homes since early March, according to the UN, raising concerns of a growing humanitarian crisis.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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