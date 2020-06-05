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Barrie Trower - The Truth about 5G and Wi-Fi
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466 views • June 05, 2020
Regarded as an expert on 5G and microwave technology, Barrie Trower, who trained at the Government’s microwave warfare establishment for the Royal Navy and went on to teach at one of the country’s top secure units housing spies, where part of his brief involved obtaining information on matters relating microwave warfare, will share shocking information regarding the risks related to the technology that most of us use or are already exposed to on a daily basis.
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