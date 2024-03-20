The HighWire: Unpacking climate engineering! You'll be surprised!

On The HighWire, March 14 2024.

Jim Lee:

You have David Keith, funded by Bill Gates; and Bill Gates says: Yo, David, how much would it cost to do this solar geoengineering, stratospheric aerosol injection thing you're talking about? And around 2010 he got with Aurora Flight Sciences, they came up with a bunch of estimates. And they estimated between a hundred to as few as forteen 747 jets. So if it only takes 14 planes to geoengineer the entire planet, what are the other 130,000 flights per day doing?





What makes this situation unique is that they're literally trying to change the radiation budget of the entire planet, through intentional control of the clouds that are created, and the buildup of aerosols in the stratosphere under a flawed ideology. Right there the quotes: We would like to have more contrail induced clouds during the day, none during the night. "less worrying, more cooling." This agenda is very clear. This, in my opinion, proves intent beyond the shadow of a doubt.





Full Episode: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/unpacking-climate-engineering-with-jim-lee/



