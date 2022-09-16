Create New Account
A Sinister Globalist Plan to create a regional gov't consisting of the U.S., Canada & Mexico
Lara Logan warns that what we are seeing at the border is a sinister globalist plan to create a regional government consisting of the U.S., Canada & Mexico, per a source who was behind closed door meetings at the UN.

“What they’re edging towards…(is) infiltrating 100 million people into the United States as the basis for forming a regional government instead of a national government. So, a government of Canada, Mexico and the US.”

Understand why they were so against President Trump’s wall?

Follow Lara here: @NoAgendaLara

Keywords
unborder crisisglobalist plangreat reset

