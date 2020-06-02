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The Book of Ruth
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60 views • June 02, 2020
The book we rarely, if ever, quote in our messages. Yet, there is a rich meaning packed in those four chapters. And, no wonder, for Ruth is an ancestor of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!
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