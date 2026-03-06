BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The 'Medical-Freedom Movement' Is a Genocide Operation
Poet Prophet
Poet Prophet
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
70 views • 1 day ago

Not one of the big names in the so-called 'Medical-Freedom Movement' has cited the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights, the Siracusa Principles, or the Rome Statue of the International Criminal Court.


THEIR SILENCE HAS ENABLED GENOCIDE!


KNOW YOUR MEDICAL RIGHTS is the first book in BATTLE MANUALS FOR FREEDOM, free in eBook form at https://PoetProphet.com.


Or, better yet, get the paperback(s) direct at https://Geni.us/Rights

Keywords
newsgenociderights
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From ancient remedy to modern elixir: The science of drinking aloe vera

From ancient remedy to modern elixir: The science of drinking aloe vera

Willow Tohi
Documents Allege Epstein Controlled Medical Care for Women, Arranged Procedures

Documents Allege Epstein Controlled Medical Care for Women, Arranged Procedures

Morgan S. Verity
Skin deep security: What your skin really absorbs from your self-care routine

Skin deep security: What your skin really absorbs from your self-care routine

HRS Editors
Research Examines Reported Cognitive and Calming Effects of Tea

Research Examines Reported Cognitive and Calming Effects of Tea

Coco Somers
The sedentary school crisis: Lack of movement is crippling a generation

The sedentary school crisis: Lack of movement is crippling a generation

Lance D Johnson
Hidden sugars in &#8220;healthy&#8221; foods: How everyday staples sabotage your diet

Hidden sugars in “healthy” foods: How everyday staples sabotage your diet

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy