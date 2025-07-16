Green Beret said: "To be an expert on Israel, you must see Israel"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
To be an expert on Israel, you must see Israel. Here is a Green Beret who saw more of Israel than most people, a top expert on Israel. What he says about Israel is alarming.
Source https://x.com/AidenHunterX/status/1911209195267035495
Thanks to John M for Link
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net