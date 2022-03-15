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Doe River Gorge Adventure Camp Ignites Deeper Walk With God Declares Donna Pearce
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51 views • March 15, 2022
Leaping from the top of a 32-foot pole and grabbing a trapeze bar is just one way that Guest Services Director of Doe River Gorge, Donna Pearce, says kids can draw closer to God. Donna coordinates the activities of this sprawling Tennessee Christian campground, which hosts campers from grade two to college. Campers can ride a train through the scenic river gorge, enjoy a paintball game, tube in the rapids, or swim in the lake. Donna points out various ways the camp provides an opportunity for youth to establish lifelong friendships and build a lasting relationship with the Lord. Children are encouraged to grow their faith by stepping out of their comfort zones and doing things they’ve never done before, like spelunking and horseback riding. The camp provides a breathtaking spot for families as well, who are seeking a Jesus-based getaway.


TAKEAWAYS

Doe River Gorge makes learning about Jesus fun for all ages

Families can join campers on Saturdays with a wide-variety of Day Quest activities for a nominal fee

Those who partake in the Exponential Internship program can earn college credits and partial scholarships

Campers are encouraged to invite their non-Christian friends to come and learn about Jesus


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Doe River Gorge Promo Video: https://bit.ly/3603Wwf
Camp Registration (use code CCM at checkout to save $): https://bit.ly/3wjnqaD
Father/Son Challenge Registration: https://bit.ly/3I1K5KE

🔗 CONNECT WITH DOE RIVER GORGE
Website: https://www.doerivergorge.com/
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LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3Kk2ALM
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/doerivergorge
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3MwFh3h

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Keywords
faithtennesseeyouthrapidsscenic riverspelunkinghorseback ridingjesus-basedadventure camppaintball gamedoe river gorgedonna pearcetina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
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