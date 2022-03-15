Doe River Gorge Adventure Camp Ignites Deeper Walk With God Declares Donna Pearce

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TAKEAWAYS
Doe River Gorge makes learning about Jesus fun for all ages
Families can join campers on Saturdays with a wide-variety of Day Quest activities for a nominal fee
Those who partake in the Exponential Internship program can earn college credits and partial scholarships
Campers are encouraged to invite their non-Christian friends to come and learn about Jesus
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Doe River Gorge Promo Video: https://bit.ly/3603Wwf
Camp Registration (use code CCM at checkout to save $): https://bit.ly/3wjnqaD
Father/Son Challenge Registration: https://bit.ly/3I1K5KE
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