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ALL POLICE & BUSINESS OWNERS NEED TO HEAR THIS 1/5/22 PHONE CONVO WITH ESSEX (VT)PD ON MASKS - WOW
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151 views • January 06, 2022
ALL POLICE & BUSINESS OWNERS NEED TO HEAR THIS 1/5/22 PHONE CONVO WITH ESSEX (VT)PD ON MASKS - WOW
Its all Hollow - Dont follow it - Share
He gets mad when Dr (Fauci) who advises the President gets mentioned...?
Call and hound local officials and police until you get to the core of where the Bullshit is coming from
A business CAN trespass you but a business DOESNT HAVE TO REUQIRE MASKS..... NO CONSEQUENCES NO FINES
1/5/22 phone to Essex police department regarding their mask advice possibly hurting people opening the office himself up to lawsuits.
If a policeman told you to drive drunk based on studies from the CDC or even a memo from a superior and you then followed his advice and drove then crashed. You could then sue that officer because his suggestion (while being in a place of authority) caused you harm.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/qm1v7rZ6SPtc/
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY , TOGETHER. WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
Its all Hollow - Dont follow it - Share
He gets mad when Dr (Fauci) who advises the President gets mentioned...?
Call and hound local officials and police until you get to the core of where the Bullshit is coming from
A business CAN trespass you but a business DOESNT HAVE TO REUQIRE MASKS..... NO CONSEQUENCES NO FINES
1/5/22 phone to Essex police department regarding their mask advice possibly hurting people opening the office himself up to lawsuits.
If a policeman told you to drive drunk based on studies from the CDC or even a memo from a superior and you then followed his advice and drove then crashed. You could then sue that officer because his suggestion (while being in a place of authority) caused you harm.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/qm1v7rZ6SPtc/
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY , TOGETHER. WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
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