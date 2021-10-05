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PART 3: Johnson & Johnson: 'Kids Shouldn’t Get A F*ing [COVID] Vaccine;' There are "Unknown Repercussions"
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71 views • October 05, 2021
Project Veritas' undercover journalist interviews Justin Durrant, Scientist, Johnson & Johnson and Brandon Schadt, Business Lead, Johnson & Johnson
This series is one of the BIGGEST stories in Project Veritas' History. Big Tech WILL try to CENSOR and REMOVE it from social media. We need YOU to help distribute by proxy! Be sure to follow us on Telegram @projectveritas for continued updates!
#CovidVaxExposed
#ExposePharma
RELATED LINKS:
CovidVaxExposed.com
https://www.projectveritas.com
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/hNIj83XNNeE
This series is one of the BIGGEST stories in Project Veritas' History. Big Tech WILL try to CENSOR and REMOVE it from social media. We need YOU to help distribute by proxy! Be sure to follow us on Telegram @projectveritas for continued updates!
#CovidVaxExposed
#ExposePharma
RELATED LINKS:
CovidVaxExposed.com
https://www.projectveritas.com
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/hNIj83XNNeE
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