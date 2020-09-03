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Unmasking the Truth About a Second COVID Wave | Dr. Rashid Buttar & Del Bigtree
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362 views • September 03, 2020
Posted by on YT by Daystar on 28 Aug, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcNDQKRf6gE
Description below was posted on YT by Daystar in support of this video:
Dr. Rashid Buttar and Del Bigtree uncover the dangerous consequences of wearing a mask and the big lie that's being told about a coming second wave.
This clip was taken from "Ministry Now" with Dr. Rashid Buttar and Del Bigtree. You can see the whole episode here: https://www.daystar.tv/ministry-now/s...
SUBSCRIBE here for more encouraging messages like this: https://www.youtube.com/user/DaystarT...
About "Ministry Now:"
On the front-lines of today’s new normal, Marcus & Joni Lamb lead viewers around the world into Ministry Now. Full of radical faith, encouraging declarations, and positive advice, this program will help you shift your perspective away from fear and into the hope God still has for your future.
About Daystar:
Daystar Television Network is an award winning, faith-based network dedicated to spreading the Gospel 24 hours a day, seven days a week – all around the globe, through all media formats possible. Reaching over 109 million households in the United States and over 5 billion people worldwide, Daystar Television Network is the largest Christian television network in the world.
Connect with Us:
Website: Daystar.com
Facebook: Facebook.com/DaystarTV
Instagram: Instagram.com/Daystar
Twitter: Twitter.com/Daystar
#daystar #daystartv #daystartelevisionnetwork #ministrynow #delbigtree #rashidbuttar #covid19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcNDQKRf6gE
Description below was posted on YT by Daystar in support of this video:
Dr. Rashid Buttar and Del Bigtree uncover the dangerous consequences of wearing a mask and the big lie that's being told about a coming second wave.
This clip was taken from "Ministry Now" with Dr. Rashid Buttar and Del Bigtree. You can see the whole episode here: https://www.daystar.tv/ministry-now/s...
SUBSCRIBE here for more encouraging messages like this: https://www.youtube.com/user/DaystarT...
About "Ministry Now:"
On the front-lines of today’s new normal, Marcus & Joni Lamb lead viewers around the world into Ministry Now. Full of radical faith, encouraging declarations, and positive advice, this program will help you shift your perspective away from fear and into the hope God still has for your future.
About Daystar:
Daystar Television Network is an award winning, faith-based network dedicated to spreading the Gospel 24 hours a day, seven days a week – all around the globe, through all media formats possible. Reaching over 109 million households in the United States and over 5 billion people worldwide, Daystar Television Network is the largest Christian television network in the world.
Connect with Us:
Website: Daystar.com
Facebook: Facebook.com/DaystarTV
Instagram: Instagram.com/Daystar
Twitter: Twitter.com/Daystar
#daystar #daystartv #daystartelevisionnetwork #ministrynow #delbigtree #rashidbuttar #covid19
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