Russian Armed Forces on Bicycles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
There were cavalrymen, and now there are also cyclists in the Russian Armed Forces.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of December 23, 2025

▪️ Footage of a fire in Budennovsk in the Stavropol Territory, where the "Stavrolen" chemical plant is located, has been circulating online. The governor reported on the extinguishing of a fire in an industrial zone. This plant was previously attacked on November 12, 2025. In the Rostov region, a fence in a private yard in the Konstantinovsky district was damaged by debris from a drone attack. A residential building under construction in the Grushevskaya settlement of the Aksay district caught fire and was extinguished. The enemy launched a drone attack on Sevastopol until midnight.

▪️ It became known in the early morning that the enemy had counted hundreds of our drones in its sky and recorded the takeoff of strategic bombers, as well as preparations for the launch of "Kalibrs". Objects in Izmail and Reni in the Odessa region were already hit by explosions, explosions were heard in Shostka and Konotop in the Sumy region, as well as in Kharkov, Krivoy Rog, Rivne. In Rivne there are already power outages. In Odessa, another ship was hit yesterday at the port.  

▪️ In the Sumy region, the "North" Group of Forces continues to attack on several directions. The enemy launched one counterattack in the Krasnopolsky district using armored vehicles, but was unsuccessful.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a drone attacked a car on the Shebekino - Ziborovka road, injuring the driver. A couple was injured in a car in the Krasny Pakhar settlement after a FPV drone attack on a car. In Shebekino, a soldier of the "Orlan" unit was injured. Maksimovka, Shakhovka, Grayvoron, Novostroyevka-First, Posokhovo, Leonovka, Dolgoe are under attack. The enemy is hunting for vehicles and targeting energy supply facilities.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the "North" Group of Forces liberated the village of Vilcha near Volchansk. The advance of our units continues, and the enemy is trying to build a defense south of it.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsk direction, a new element of the situation is the attacks of the Russian Armed Forces from the southwest in the area of Stepankovo. Thus, our forces are stretching the enemy's forces.

▪️ In Mirnograd (Dimitrov), the Russian Armed Forces continue to fight in the city. The enemy states that the situation "remains very difficult" for the Armed Forces of Ukraine ... "small Russian infantry groups are present in almost all parts of the remaining part of the city". West of Krasnoarmeysk, it is reported that the AFU launched eight unsuccessful attempts to counterattack northeast of the village of Andreevka and east of the village of Ternovatoe. High-intensity battles are taking place on several sections of the front, and Far Eastern soldiers continue the offensive.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, positional battles are taking place in Primorsk (https://t.me/DnevnikDesantnika/37682) and Stepnogorsk. It is reported that our units have expanded the zone of control in the Lugianovsky district towards Pavlovka and Novoyakovlevka, but there are no photos from the scene yet. In Energodar, a civilian born in 1948 was injured in an attack by the AFU. In the Kamensk-Dneprovsky district, another civilian was injured. In Pologi, an FPV drone hit a car, seriously injuring the driver.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
