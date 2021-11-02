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Jesus Safeguards The Faithful - Proverbs 2:7-8 (NIV)
7 He holds success in store for the upright,
he is a shield to those whose walk is blameless,
8 for he guards the course of the just
and protects the way of his faithful ones.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Jesus secures the narrow path of the upright.
IMO, Jesus guards them and protects them with his angels.
https://pc1.tiny.us/kwuahch8
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