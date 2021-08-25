GAME OVER, Checkmate, We Win - Biotech Analyst DESTROYS Big Pharma, FDA, NIH & CDC

By Stew Peters



Karen Kingston is a former Pfizer employee, a pharmaceutical marketing expert and biotech analyst.



Kingston joins Stew Peters, and brings the receipts! Kingston reveals how the FDA "approval" is sure to be the "checkmate" move to end the shots that have caused unprecedented injury and death, worldwide.



Kingston shared slides and brought the receipts, which are available at StewPeters.tv, and document everything she states in her BOMBSHELL claims during her exclusive and revealing deliver of damnation to big pharma, and those responsible for pushing these injections onto a global population.



By me:



During this bombshell interview, Kingston reveals not only the criminality of Pfizer, the FDA, the NIH, and the CDC, but also how congress passed legislation that allowed for the American government to commit Crimes against Humanity against their own people. The information she is sharing not only vindicates President Trump, but also shows how he set up Big Pharma and these criminal government agencies for the colossal fail that's about to be unleashed.



This is YUGE