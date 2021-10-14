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THE COLLAPSE BLAMED ON THE UNVACCINATED
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130 views • October 14, 2021
The globalists have triggered a worldwide collapse. As we speak, the Democrats, who are merely a front group, are robbing what is left in the treasury as America is reduced to a third world nation. And as they commit the most heinous act in U.S. history, they are blaming "We The People" for refusing to submit to their tyranny. The time to resist is now. All those who still hold the liberty and freedom your ancestors shed blood for must stand up and be counted before the Country is relegated to the dustbin of history.
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Order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Go to https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/covidland-dvd-episode-1?ims=tdszm&;utm_campaign=covidlandredirect&utm_source=Infowars.com&utm_medium=redirec&utm_content=covidlandredirect to get your physical DVD copy that cannot be censored.
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