January Drone 360 Degrees of Nutrient Farm

First 360 drone footage of Nutrient Farm January 2024. We will be taking one every month to see the progress on the farm for the full 2024 year.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.