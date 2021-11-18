© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Preparing for God's Glory | Mark Johnson
Follow
5
Share
Report
732 views • November 18, 2021
To be a light and conduit of heaven in this world, we need to be serious with God, no longer playing games. Let us partake of the fruits of the Spirit in our lives as we prepare for the glory of God to rest upon a body of people.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.