Situation Update, Jan 13, 2023 - No trains, no planes, no automobiles and NO GAS - Welcome to the DE-CIVILIZATION Democrat utopia

0:00 Intro

3:10 Headlines

14:10 Electric Cars

18:55 Illinois Gun Ban

26:20 Commercial Flights Crisis

36:30 Simcity

48:38 Randall Carlson





- Democrats are pushing civilization backwards by banning stoves, cars, gas, water and more

- America will be divided into two tiers: Democrat-run collapsed "Mad Max" vs. free, modern states

- More Americans will FLEE collapsing blue states as DE-CIVILIZATION accelerates

- Entire US air traffic system riding on a single broken computer at the FAA

- Why Pete Buttigieg should be called the Secretary of TRANS, not "-portation"

- There is ZERO REDUNDANCY at the FAA, systems can fail at any time

- Illinois sheriffs defy unconstitutional assault weapons ban

- Tesla pumping $775 million more into massive facility expansion in Austin

- Is Tesla actually building an underground tunnel transport hub? A future spaceport?

- Fascinating interview with Randall Carlson about Earth catastrophes





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/