Session 4 - Return to the Earth - Re-recording

I had to re-record today's lesson as I forgot to hit record during class! So I have tried to cover everything that we covered today and all the references I am leaving in the links here below. Apologies! What a doofa! Won't forget next time. So today's class was about getting your seedlings used to being a bit cooler outside and bringing them in at night. Rig up an area that you can cover with a plastic cover outside to give them more light and get them used to outside conditions. We also looked at how to forage for weeds in the spring and early summer. So much of nature's bounty is available to us right outside our front door.For your weed eating informationwww.eatweeds.co.uk/plantsLiz Zorab shows you how to grow under cover in an outdoors bed.Here's a picture of purslaneHere's one of ComfreyA couple of videos I whipped up on turning compost, and sowing in a seed bed outsideI have a picture of my strawberry patch replanted I will share in our group.