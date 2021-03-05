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Session 4 - Return to the Earth - Re-recording
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13 views • March 05, 2021
I had to re-record today's lesson as I forgot to hit record during class! So I have tried to cover everything that we covered today and all the references I am leaving in the links here below. Apologies! What a doofa! Won't forget next time. So today's class was about getting your seedlings used to being a bit cooler outside and bringing them in at night. Rig up an area that you can cover with a plastic cover outside to give them more light and get them used to outside conditions. We also looked at how to forage for weeds in the spring and early summer. So much of nature's bounty is available to us right outside our front door.
For your weed eating information
www.eatweeds.co.uk/plants
Liz Zorab shows you how to grow under cover in an outdoors bed.
https://youtu.be/fjyPNRaEx8A
Here's a picture of purslane
https://images.wagwalkingweb.com/media/articles/horse/purslane-poisoning-/purslane-poisoning-.jpg
Here's one of Comfrey
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-q78qWRaZZKY/TfzmfoLmwXI/AAAAAAAAAeU/kXwwsSsSd2I/s1600/DSCF2310.JPG
A couple of videos I whipped up on turning compost, and sowing in a seed bed outside
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/589a820c-c9df-494b-8261-3521a686afbc
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/be066ebd-e50c-4ce2-82bd-42c9f2e5c83e
I have a picture of my strawberry patch replanted I will share in our group.
For your weed eating information
www.eatweeds.co.uk/plants
Liz Zorab shows you how to grow under cover in an outdoors bed.
https://youtu.be/fjyPNRaEx8A
Here's a picture of purslane
https://images.wagwalkingweb.com/media/articles/horse/purslane-poisoning-/purslane-poisoning-.jpg
Here's one of Comfrey
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-q78qWRaZZKY/TfzmfoLmwXI/AAAAAAAAAeU/kXwwsSsSd2I/s1600/DSCF2310.JPG
A couple of videos I whipped up on turning compost, and sowing in a seed bed outside
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/589a820c-c9df-494b-8261-3521a686afbc
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/be066ebd-e50c-4ce2-82bd-42c9f2e5c83e
I have a picture of my strawberry patch replanted I will share in our group.
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