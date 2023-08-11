Covid Vaxx [READ WATCH]

🦠 LINKS 🦠
After Long Silence on ‘Long Vax,’ Science Magazine Links Autoimmune Disorders to COVID Shots
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/after-long-silence-on-long-vax-science-magazine-links-autoimmune-disorders-to-covid-shots-5389157
New Evidence Suggests mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Transmission of Aerosols by Vaccinated to Unvaccinated
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/new-evidence-suggests-mrna-covid-19-vaccine-transmission-of-aerosols-by-vaccinated-to-unvaccinated-5436722
"Dr. 'Sherri Tenpenny' DEEP DIVE With Dr. 'Carrie Madej', Medical Interview"
https://rumble.com/v302ap4-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-deep-dive-with-dr.-carrie-madej-medical-interview.html
Jay Bonnar: 15 COVID vaxxed friends died suddenly; 0 unvaxxed friends
https://rumble.com/v33pdh3-jay-bonnar-15-covid-vaxxed-friends-died-suddenly-0-unvaxxed-friends.html
COVID Placebo Shots, Criminal Pfizer, Shrew Flu + More
https://rumble.com/v2xlx4u-covid-placebo-shots-criminal-pfizer-shrew-flu-more.html
‘Trust the Experts’ is the Virus
https://johnwaters.substack.com/p/trust-the-experts-is-the-virus
➖
🔎 LEARN, READ, WATCH MORE 🔍
■ https://germs.truthparadigm.tv
■ https://germs.truthparadigm.news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.