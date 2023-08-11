Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Covid Vaxx [READ WATCH]
channel image
TruthParadigm
266 Subscribers
86 views
Published Yesterday

🦠 LINKS 🦠


After Long Silence on ‘Long Vax,’ Science Magazine Links Autoimmune Disorders to COVID Shots

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/after-long-silence-on-long-vax-science-magazine-links-autoimmune-disorders-to-covid-shots-5389157


New Evidence Suggests mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Transmission of Aerosols by Vaccinated to Unvaccinated

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/new-evidence-suggests-mrna-covid-19-vaccine-transmission-of-aerosols-by-vaccinated-to-unvaccinated-5436722


"Dr. 'Sherri Tenpenny' DEEP DIVE With Dr. 'Carrie Madej', Medical Interview"

https://rumble.com/v302ap4-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-deep-dive-with-dr.-carrie-madej-medical-interview.html


Jay Bonnar: 15 COVID vaxxed friends died suddenly; 0 unvaxxed friends

https://rumble.com/v33pdh3-jay-bonnar-15-covid-vaxxed-friends-died-suddenly-0-unvaxxed-friends.html


COVID Placebo Shots, Criminal Pfizer, Shrew Flu + More

https://rumble.com/v2xlx4u-covid-placebo-shots-criminal-pfizer-shrew-flu-more.html


‘Trust the Experts’ is the Virus

https://johnwaters.substack.com/p/trust-the-experts-is-the-virus



🔎 LEARN, READ, WATCH MORE 🔍

■ https://germs.truthparadigm.tv

■ https://germs.truthparadigm.news

Keywords
vaccinescdcgodjesusgreatawakeningusacabalevidencenihethicsgermswefsherritenpennycovidmrnagreatresetcarriemadejgermtheoryepochtimesdiedsuddenlygermtruthstkirsch

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket