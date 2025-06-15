🚨 America Descends Into CHAOS—Are You Prepared?





As America teeters on the edge—with growing riots, civil unrest, and the looming threat of World War III—more people are waking up to the urgent need to prepare. In this episode, I sit down with two brothers from rural Oklahoma who’ve built a faith-driven, family-run preparedness business rooted in generational wisdom. From food security to grid-down survival, they break down what every American family needs to know to be ready for what's coming.Show more



Buy freeze-dried ground beef: https://griddownchowdown.com/ and save with promo code SETH



To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906



Watch the full interview with Kim Bright: https://jiii.io/lkk6yp



Get Sweet Wheat from Brightcore 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!



To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.



For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.



Show less



