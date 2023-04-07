Create New Account
AMERICANS SOUR ON COVID-19 VACCINES
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published Yesterday |

No matter what political affiliation, American’s are now entertaining the idea that someone in their family may have died from a Covid jab. As Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and others now approach the 2024 elections, vaccine safety and mandated medicine have become a top issue. 


#Rasmussen #RFKjr #MedicalFreedom

