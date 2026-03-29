"One after another — strikes from Iran."

A Turkish channel captures the moment Israeli firefighters drop to the ground as sirens sound again while attempting to battle the blaze at the Ramat Hovav chemical complex.

Israeli officials initially claimed the facility was hit by debris from an interception, clearly not. The area went into a second alert as additional Iranian missiles struck directly opposite the facility, hitting high-voltage power lines nearby.

The reporter notes the strikes are in close proximity to the Dimona nuclear plant.