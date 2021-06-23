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Δεν μπορείς να αποδείξεις την ανυπαρξία! | James Randi
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0 view • June 23, 2021
Απόσπασμα από την διάλεξη του James Randi, το 1992, στην Καλιφόρνια.
Ο James Randi εξηγεί πως δεν είναι δυνατόν να αποδείξεις την ανυπαρξία. Το βάρος της απόδειξης πέφτει σε αυτόν που κάνει τον ισχυρισμό.
*Αναδημοσίευση βίντεο από AtheistUnionGreece
Ο James Randi εξηγεί πως δεν είναι δυνατόν να αποδείξεις την ανυπαρξία. Το βάρος της απόδειξης πέφτει σε αυτόν που κάνει τον ισχυρισμό.
*Αναδημοσίευση βίντεο από AtheistUnionGreece
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